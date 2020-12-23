Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has hired Wellington-Dupont Public Affairs ("Wellington-Dupont") to provide government relations support and lobbying services on behalf of the Company. Wellington-Dupont has approached the Government of Canada in the hopes of initiating first steps for Red Light Holland to receive an exemption for controlled substances use as part of clinical studies, in order to safely analyze the potential positive impacts of psilocybin on mental health.

"We have a big idea. But we need to carefully proceed, in order for it to hopefully come to fruition," said Red Light Holland CEO and director Todd Shapiro. "This is why we have hired expert lobbying and government relations firm, Wellington Dupont Public Affairs. Through Wellington Dupont, we look forward to engaging the federal government to discuss the usage of natural psilocybin products, and their potential benefits."

"We are pleased to represent Red Light Holland as they seek an exemption for controlled substances use as part of a clinical study," said Summer Senter, Consultant Lobbyist at Wellington-Dupont Public Affairs. "Together we are working with another group to build a detailed plan that will lead to potentially ground-breaking and positive change in Canada. We look forward to sharing more news, when appropriate."

About Wellington Dupont

Wellington Dupont is a North American public affairs firm with strong talent working closely across Canada and the United States. With offices across Canada and the United States, Wellington Dupont's approach ensures consistent and seamless results throughout all offices while keeping top of mind policy and regulations on both sides of the border.

Wellington Dupont's team of trusted advisors uses their combined experience in media relations, business, politics, and government to provide sound counsel and strategic advice while helping clients achieve results.

Contact: info@wellingtondupont.com

About Red Light Holland Corp.

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70914