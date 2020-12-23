Company Expands Marketing Campaign With Trademark Approval

Longwood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2020) - Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures announces new distribution agreement with Q Wellness.

Elev8 Hemp continues to press on through these challenges and is exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion. The Company is excited to announce a new distribution partnership with Q Wellness, a CBD distribution company, powered by Quality Cannabis Consulting Firm with more than 13 years' experience in the cannabis industry. Q Wellness is partnered with over 30 companies, carrying 518 product lines. Their distribution footprint is in all 50 states, and they have exclusivity in 9 territories. Q Wellness reports that Elev8 Hemp is already in 5 accounts in Colorado, 7 throughout the Mid-West in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and meetings are scheduled with grocery chains in South Dakota.

Q Wellness CEO, Jamalle Reeves, stated, "We understand quality service and quality products. So here at Q Wellness CBD, we are excited to partner with Elev8 Hemp in getting their unique brand in unique places. Q Team - 'Quality: There is NO ALTERNATIVE.'"

"With this partnership, wider and faster expansion is anticipated, and new opportunities for research and development of products and new vendor relationships are now available. We've already seen an influx of requests for pallet quotes and reorders from our distribution partners. We have received a full truckload of 20 pallets of our CBD infused ice teas in preparation for the implementation of marketing campaign with distributors and wholesalers," stated Jermain Strong, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc.

Elev8 Hemp launches new holiday flavor, Jingle Bell Java, to the hemp coffee line. The profile features a toasted pecan, cinnamon and rum flavor, which has resulted in multiple production re-orders in just the first 3 weeks. Marketing strategies are in place to generate excitement for consumers by featuring holiday flavors throughout the year, and incentives with flash sales, BOGO deals, discounts and free shipping opportunities. The Company also launched an advertising campaign with Next Level Creative last week. Currently, the company is in the data collection phase to identify target audiences that Elev8 Hemp will convert into increasing revenues.

In addition, Elev8 Hemp's Trademark has been approved after almost three years. Elev8 Hemp is officially a part of Amazon's Band Registry which allows the Company to be a "registered brand" on Amazon and utilize many marketing features that only apply to registered brands. This milestone opens the door to more brand exposure, authenticity and better publicity.

Strong concluded, "As we look into 2021, discussions have begun for new product lines as well as opportunities to expand business with larger profit margins. Currently meetings are being scheduled with executives in the hospitality industry to discuss the potential to have Elev8 Hemp coffee featured in select hotels. We have overcome many hurdles this year and things look stronger than ever for a very successful next 12 months."

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders-naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9-so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

