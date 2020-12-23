New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2020) - Nexus Energy Services Inc. subsidiary, DRYWORLD (OTC Pink: IBGR) ("DRYWORLD Brands LLC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a financing package with Burdell Partners LLC.

Transaction Summary

DRYWORLD announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Burdell Partners LLC in which Burdell will provide a $6.5mm equity investment into the Company. The investment will be made in multiple tranches in exchange for common stock in the Company. DRYWORLD plans to use the funds to expand operations and drive growth.

Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DRYWORLD Brian McKenzie comments: "We are grateful for the support and excited to work with Burdell Partners. They understand the major opportunity with our brand in the public market and share our vision of the future for DRYWORLD. This structure enables the company to drive national and international expansion with little dilution."

A company spokesperson for Burdell Partners LLC commented, "We are looking forward to working with Brian, Matt and the rest of the DRYWORLD team on a long term basis. We share the vision of DRYWORLD's growth strategy and look forward to working with them and creating incredible value for the shareholders."

Further updates to follow.

For more information contact:

Matt Weingart

Co-Founder/Co-CEO DRYWORLD

1 (778)-784 7562

matt@thedryworld.com

www.thedryworld.com

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science.

