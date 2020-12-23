Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF) ("the Company"), an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages. CEO of the Company, Tony Busseri, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What is next for the company?" asked Jolly to start the interview. "A few years ago, we pivoted our business model to be more of an outcomes-based company using our clients' data in a secure way," explained Busseri, adding that the Company also began strategic acquisitions during this time. "We started to see the fruits from those acquisitions in 2020," he added. "With COVID-19, one of our proprietary technologies, MobiKEY, a secure work-from-home or remote access technology went into high demand," shared Busseri.

"We've had a good year. As we look at 2021, we see a year of finally getting that next step in acquisition growth done, expanding our business model into different geographies, and bringing in further talent, whether that be engineers or sales representatives, but to really move that business model forward," said Busseri. "We see 2021 as another step up that mountain towards great success."

Busseri then elaborated on the Company's recent announcement detailing the closing of its $3 million private placement. "We're pretty excited about the private placement that closed last week," shared Busseri. "It's ultimately a reflection that people are starting to see the value in our company."

"What are you most proud of in 2020, and what was your biggest success?" asked Jolly. Busseri shared his gratitude for the Company's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with regards to his team's support towards their clients during this time. "People have really responded as part of our team during the last twelve months under very trying circumstances," said Busseri. "The other part that I feel good about is that we had record financial results during very difficult general economic conditions."

Jolly then asked about the Company's potential for M&A growth in 2021. "I would expect during the first 100 days of next year to get our first deal done and a second deal to follow not far after that," shared Busseri. "We're going to be buying additional companies that are in the rugged device business with deep client relations in the public safety arena," said Busseri, adding that the Company also intends to explore early-stage technology companies that would benefit from Route1's sales, marketing, or engineering expertise and size. "Ultimately, we're buying these businesses not to strip away costs, but we're buying these businesses for the people, their intellectual property, and their strong client relations."

To close the interview, Busseri thanked listeners and shareholders for their support, and expressed his confidence in the potential of the Company as they continue to move forward.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

