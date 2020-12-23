ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Issued Chinese Patent for Its TAEUS(R) Platform Technology to Calculate Fat Concentration in Tissue

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), has recently been issued Chinese Patent ZL 2018 8 00500526 (the '526 patent) entitled "Method and System for Estimating Fractional Fat Content of an Object" from the Chinese Intellectual Property Office (SIPO).

This is the eighth Chinese patent issued to ENDRA for its TAEUS technology. ENDRA's intellectual property (IP) portfolio currently stands at 78 assets, including those in preparation, filed, issued and licensed.

"The '526 patent strengthens IP protection for our proprietary approach to assessing fat content in tissue. Our TAEUS system provides a non-invasive assessment of liver fat, which is particularly important in China where an estimated 30% of its 1.4 billion citizens are affected by Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)," said Francois Michelon, ENDRA's chief executive officer.

"NAFLD can progress to Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis, cirrhosis and even cancer. The TAEUS technology is designed to assess NAFLD it its earliest stages, when it is still reversible," he added. "TAEUS represents a cost-effective and non-invasive alternative to the only two diagnostic tools for NAFLD available today, namely expensive MRIs and invasive surgical biopsies. In addition, TAEUS is practical as it is used with conventional ultrasound equipment that is broadly available at the point of patient care."

The '526 patent covers a system and method for calculating fat concentration in the human body with a single thermoacoustic measurement. The TAEUS system and method utilize ultrasound imaging to target a volume of tissue and then obtain thermoacoustic measurements of tissue composition. The parent application for Chinese Patent ZL 2018 8 00500526 has also issued in the United States as U.S. Patent Number 9,888,879.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with the over 1 million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visitwww.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations regarding commercializing the TAEUS® device, establishing evaluation reference sites and initial sales in Europe, receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory approval and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology and the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

