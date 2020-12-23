Autoclaves Sales are likely to Surge as Healthcare Sector Boosts Expenditure on Sterilization During COVID-19 Outbreak, Opines Future Market Insights

Key market players are focusing on offering better quality products with affordable costs to leverage on the new prospects.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / As per a new study by FMI, the global autoclaves market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.0% amid the assessment period 2020-2030. The expansion can be primarily attributed to growing demand in research and academic institutes, which is also generating growth prospects in the market owing to the growing need of maintaining clean and sterilized environment.

"In spite of high spending on sterilization procedure, which incorporates water and power consumption cost, the growing demand owing to the COVID-19 outbreak is enabling growth in the autoclaves market. Moreover, increasing awareness amid the patients, doctors, and hospital staff in relation to the HAI's is encouraging the market growth." says the FMI report.

Key Takeaways

North America will remain the biggest market due to exponentially growing demand from the majority of end user segments such as research and academic institutes, hospitals, office based clinics, and others.

Academic and research institutes are spearheading the end user segment in the global market.

Cylindrical autoclave chamber type to witness high in demand over the forecast period 2020-2030

Floor standing autoclaves is likely to gain traction owing to its high applications in laboratories.

Gravity autoclaves are likely to remain dominant in the global market during the assesment period.

Driving Factors

High need for efficient sterilization is anticipated to fuel the autoclaves market.

Growing cases of hospital acquired infections (HAI's) will contribute towards the growth of the market.

Rising research & development activities all over the world has notably boosted the demand for autoclaves.

Constraints

Unsuitability for heat-sensitive objects and repeated exposure to heat and high humidity hampers their effectiveness, and the usage of autoclaves gets limited.

High cost associated with autoclaving and need for expert's handling in proper temperature and pressure limits its applications.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a decline in the market growth at the beginning of 2020. The unexpected lockdown, together with restrictions enforced, had sternly impacted production units of the autoclaves. On the other hand, autoclaves being an essential part of the sterilization procedure started facing rise in demand shortly after getting over the short-term dull period. The ongoing pandemic has ensued in higher requirement for clean environment and sterilized all over healthcare facilities, which is significantly driving the demand curve for autoclaves upwards.

Competition Landscape

Competition in the autoclaves market is increasing steadily. Market players are engaged in efforts towards capitalizing and exploring on new opportunities to fortify their foothold. This has ensued in several product launches in the past few years.

Some of the key autoclaves market players include Astell Scientific, Benchmark Scientific, MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Tuttnauer, Panasonic Biomedical, Amerex Instruments, Inc., Steelco S.p.A., R. Espinar, S.L., Consolidated Sterilizer Systems, Systec GmbH, Rodwell Autoclave Company, Bionics Scientific, ZIRBUS technology GmbH, Steridium Pty Ltd. and Celitron Medical Technologies.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the autoclaves market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product (gravity autoclave, vacuum-induced autoclave), modality (floor standing, bench top, wall mounted, portable), loading type (top loading, front loading, pass through), chamber type (cylindrical, rectangular), end user (hospitals, office based clinics, academics and research institutes, research laboratories, pathology laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, food and beverage companies), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

