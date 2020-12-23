Salem, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2020) - Tokyo Starfish, the on-the-go oriented dispensary brand founded by alums of the action sports worlds, has opened its fourth store in Salem, Oregon. With three established stores in Bend and a number of 'Best Of Central Oregon" accolades to back up its reputation, the move is sure to shake up the already competitive cannabis market in Salem.

The shop held its soft opening on November 30, and has already begun to win over cannabis consumers in the state capitol with great customer service and a vibe that is all its own. "We want our customers to feel like it's their best friend on the other side of the counter," Jason Shurtz, Marketing Director explains. "We definitely bring quality and professionalism, but there's a laid back and friendly vibe to it. And at the end of the day, we like to say have fun and don't take yourself too seriously."

That a brand like Tokyo Starfish would be born in a place like Bend, with its reputation as the outdoor and urban playground of Oregon, should come as no surprise. Nestled in the Cascade Mountains along the Deschutes River, Bend is the unofficial adventure hub for the region. Hence why owners and staff at Tokyo Starfish are just as likely to be up riding at nearby Mount Bachelor or the local skatepark, as they are managing inventory at one of the shops.

Although Salem is located a couple of hours from Bend, Shurtz is confident that the brand will resonate with cannabis consumers in the city. "We really strive to create an environment that makes you feel relaxed and at home from the moment you step through the door. " When asked why Tokyo Starfish chose Salem as the location for their latest shop, CEO Kale Gray said, "Salem was one city on a short list of new locations for us. When it came down to decision time, we felt that Salem shared the best connection to our current operations in Bend. Whether it's Bend residents passing through to head to the valley or beach, or Salem residents headed over the pass to soak up some High Desert sun, skiing in winter, or a river float in summer, there's a constant overlap of people who are looking for the Tokyo Starfish experience right in the heart of our states capitol."

Inside the TOKYO shops, walls are peppered with mementos and images set to inspire our customers to get outside. Very casual and creative with a touch of humor, their shops capture the adventurous spirit and on-the-go ethos that Tokyo Starfish embodies.

A vertically integrated dispensary, Tokyo Starfish's in-house products represent a similar philosophy. "We see cannabis as part of many people's everyday lives - something that's a source of enjoyment and adventure," Shurtz says. "Just like us, a lot of our customers are frequently on-the-go, busy living life, so we wanted to create products that fit with that lifestyle." And because there aren't many things better than a good pre-roll doobie either at home or out adventuring around, Tokyo has put a lot of emphasis on the pre-roll and joint pack product segment with the release of their Tokyo Starfish branded single pre-roll "DOOBIES" and pre-roll 5-pack "Pocket Rockets".

In the Tokyo shops, customers can always choose from a wide selection of Oregon's best flower, edibles, concentrates, shatter, infused drinks, tinctures, and more. They also want to take care of the deal hunters, so always have regular on-going specials, as well as additional vendor deals happening each week. Call or stop by to get specifics! "We're incredibly excited to join the cannabis community in Salem and hope that folks will come and check us out," Shurtz says.

To learn more about Tokyo Starfish, visit their website https://www.tokyostarfish.com or stop by their new Salem shop today!

