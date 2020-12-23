Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

23 December 2020

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds") (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes withheld** Resolution 1 16,603,119 99.99% 12 0.01% 2,219 Resolution 2 (a) 16,605,231 99.99% 100 0.01% 19 Resolution 2 (b) 16,605,146 99.99% 185 0.01% 19 Resolution 3 16,605,188 99.99% 100 0.01% 62 Resolution 4 16,603,995 99.99% 1,306 0.01% 49 Resolution 5 16,603,998 99.99% 1,303 0.01% 49

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

