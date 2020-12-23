Anzeige
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 23

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

23 December 2020

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds") (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

ResolutionsVotes for*%Votes against%Votes withheld**
Resolution 116,603,11999.99%120.01%2,219
Resolution 2 (a)16,605,23199.99%1000.01%19
Resolution 2 (b)16,605,14699.99%1850.01%19
Resolution 316,605,18899.99%1000.01%62
Resolution 416,603,99599.99%1,3060.01%49
Resolution 516,603,99899.99%1,3030.01%49

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

www.kareliandiamondresources.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
