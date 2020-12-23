Brazil has installed around 3 GW of large-scale solar capacity, in addition to 4 GW in the distributed-generation PV segment.From pv magazine LatAm Brazil has passed the historic mark of 7 GW of operational PV power, according to Associação Brasileira de Energia Solar Fotovoltaica (ABSolar). Since 2012, investors have dumped more than BRL 35 billion ($6.8 billion) into the country's solar sector. The large-scale PV segment has reached 3 GW -equivalent to 1.6% of the electricity mix. In 2019, solar was the most competitive renewable energy source in auctions A-4 and A-6, with average prices below ...

