Oxford Online Pharmacy Reports Spike in Sales of Erectile Dysfunction Meds in Countdown to Christmas

OXFORD, England, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online chemist: www.oxfordonlinepharmacy.co.uk has recorded its highest spike in sales of ED meds this year, with a 52% increase in the first two weeks of December.

The figures looked at combined sales of ED medication including: Sildenafil (generic Viagra), Cialis (Tadalafil), a longer lasting alternative, and injectable ED meds Caverject and Viridal, which are delivered straight to the shaft of the penis.

Owner and chief pharmacist Stuart Gale explains: "We've spotted some really interesting trends in online pharmacy due to COVID-19 over the past ten months, some more surprising than others. We saw sales of Viagra dip during lockdown (-10%), no doubt driven by the lack of people being able to get together. When restrictions lifted temporarily, we saw an upturn on pre lockdown figures (+10%). Then surprisingly, during the second lockdown and going into Christmas, sales of ED meds have really increased (+20% on the same period last year) as people prepare to spend their festive season at home.

"Though this rise is not unusual. Over the past few years we have recorded an increase in demand for ED meds over the festive season. Christmas provides an opportunity for people to reconnect, they are more relaxed and able to spend some time together so it follows that there is more opportunity for intimacy.

"Often men suffering with erectile dysfunction get stuck in a spiral of fear of failure. If symptoms are driven by stress or other psychological issues, knowing they are physically able to respond to their partner can greatly improve any negative feelings they may have towards sex. ED treatments can provide the necessary kick-start to get everything going again and as such can be transformative."

Dr Roisin McHugh, is Oxford Online Pharmacy's dedicated GP, she added: "We urge people to be careful during this festive season. Take the necessary precautions to keep you and your loved ones safe, not only from the increased threat of COVID-19 but also from other infectious diseases such as Sexually Transmitted Infections. With the roll-out of the vaccine underway, 2021 is already looking brighter."

