Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US49803V2060 Kitov Pharma Ltd. 23.12.2020 US74638P1093 Kitov Pharma Ltd. 28.12.2020 Tausch 1:1

AU000000EUC9 Aston Minerals Ltd. 23.12.2020 AU0000128787 Aston Minerals Ltd. 28.12.2020 Tausch 1:1

SE0003652163 Nelly Group AB 23.12.2020 SE0015245535 Nelly Group AB 28.12.2020 Tausch 10:1

CA72433U3073 Pegasus Resources Inc. 23.12.2020 CA70558T1057 Pegasus Resources Inc. 28.12.2020 Tausch 1:1

US74373B1098 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 23.12.2020 US98872L1026 Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. 28.12.2020 Tausch 20:1

