Aloysius Ihezie: A Tremendous Gift of Books To Local Schools

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / With so many schools being forced to close their libraries because of COVID 19 fears, children are now encouraged to take their books into schools to ensure that they have access to books. Rising to the challenge and working with the London Borough of Lewisham, international literacy charity Ihezie Foundation Book Relief has donated a further 20,000 books to local primary schools in the Lewisham area.

Aloysius Ihezie, the founder of Ihezie Foundation, commented, "We hope that this substantial gift will help ensure that every child will be able to take a book home and continue to enjoy the wonderful world of reading."

Repeated studies have shown that books provide genuine support to children's mental health and overall wellbeing. Under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more critical time to ensure that children can access books.

Aloysius Ihezie added, "Children everywhere are the custodians of tomorrow; knowledge gained from books will help children achieve a better future for themselves, their families, and their country."

Councillor Kalu has been working very closely with Ihezie Foundation to identify the neediest schools in the Lewisham area to ensure that even the most disadvantaged children have access to the books that have inspired previous generations.

Caroline Kalu added, "We would like to thank Ihezie Foundation for donating over one hundred thousand pounds worth of books to Lewisham primary schools. I can't thank the Foundation enough for this wonderful gift, which will bring so much pleasure to so many children. Once again, children will be able to take a book home and to share the pleasure of learning and reading with other family members".

Michael Bloedorn, Chief Executive of Ihezie Foundation, said, "This is a pivotal moment where we can support children to catch up on missed learning as a result of COVID-19. At Ihezie Foundation, we want to donate over a million pounds worth of books to more schools between now and the end of March. We are asking book lovers, who share our passion and belief in education, to help us reach this ambitious target; for as little as £10, we can provide many books that they need for a primary school classroom, and the more we raise, the more books we can give. Please contribute by visiting us at www.iheziefoundation.org ".

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 786-551-9491

SOURCE: Ihezie Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622166/Correction-A-Tremendous-Gift-of-Books-To-Local-Schools