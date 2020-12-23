Regulatory News:

Press release 23 December 2020

On 22 December 2020, Ms. Esther Berrozpe Galindo was appointed CEO of Ontex (Euronext Brussels). Following her appointment, in order to be able to devote herself fully to her new executive duties in a listed company, Ms. Esther Berrozpe Galindo has resigned from her position as a director of Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI).

The Board of Directors of Pernod Ricard remains made up of a majority of independent directors, and the Board will pursue the continuous improvement of its governance.

Pernod Ricard Group would like to congratulate Ms. Esther Berrozpe Galindo for this appointment and wishes her every success in this new venture.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20.

