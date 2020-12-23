The automotive repair and maintenance services market is poised to grow by USD 94.28 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024
The report on the automotive repair and maintenance services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need to ensure the safety of passengers.
The automotive repair and maintenance services market analysis includes service segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in demand for electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive repair and maintenance services market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive repair and maintenance services market covers the following areas:
Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market Sizing
Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market Forecast
Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd.
- Asbury Automotive Group Inc.
- Ashland Automotive Inc.
- Belron Group SA
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Carmax Autocare Center
- Driven Brands Inc.
- Halfords Group plc
- Jiffy Lube International Inc.
- THE GOODYEAR TIRE RUBBER CO.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Parts and services
- Market segments
- Comparison by Parts and services
- Tires Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wear and tear parts Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Collision body Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Batteries Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Parts and services
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Passenger vehicle
- Commercial vehicle
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
