The used trucks market is poised to grow by 12.10 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Used Trucks Market 2020-2024

The report on the used trucks market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the value proposition of used trucks.

The used trucks market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing penetration of online used truck websites as one of the prime reasons driving the used trucks market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The used trucks market covers the following areas:

Used Trucks Market Sizing

Used Trucks Market Forecast

Used Trucks Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

MAN SE

Navistar International Corp.

CNH Industrial NV

PACCAR Inc.

Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Renault SA

Scania AB

TrueCar Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Type volume chart

Pickup trucks Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

Other trucks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type volume chart

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

