Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that it signed a put option agreement for 100% of Prisma Media, following the conclusion of the exclusive negotiations with Gruner+Jahr/Bertelsmann and the favorable opinion of the Vivendi employee representative bodies.

According with applicable regulation, the contemplated acquisition remains subject to the information and consultation with the Prisma Media representative bodies, and to the finalization of the legal documentation.

About Vivendi

