Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)



Announcement on Amendments to the Company's Articles of Association



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 23 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Amendments to the Company's Articles of Association.

In order to complete the overseas public offering of foreign shares (H-share) of the Company and have the aforementioned shares listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "H-Share Listing"), the Company revised the Articles of Association of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (draft) and other documents (drafts) relating to Company's internal management which will be effective as of the date of the H-Share Listing in accordance with the provisions of the regulatory laws and regulations for domestic and overseas listed companies, including the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China, the Mandatory Provisions for the Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and other relevant regulations of the places where the Company's securities are listed and taking into consideration of the actual situation of the Company's operation and management.

The aforementioned amendments have been reviewed and approved at the 10th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors and the 2020 Second Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company. At the same time, the Board of Directors and authorized persons of which are authorized to adjust and modify the Articles of Association of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (draft) and other internal management documents (including but not limited to adjustments and modifications on text, chapters, terms, effective conditions, etc.) according to the domestic and foreign laws and regulations, the requirements and suggestions of domestic and foreign regulators and the actual situation of the H-share Listing, after the completion of the H-Share Listing, the contents related to the registered capital and share capital structure in the Articles of Association of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (draft) will be adjusted and modified accordingly.

On 23 December 2020, the Company's shares are listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, with the stock code of 06690.HK. A total of 2,448,279,814 H-shares are listed this time.

Pursuant to the authorizations of the aforementioned Board Meeting and General Meeting, the Company has completed and amended the Article 4, Article 7 and Article 25 of the Articles of Association of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (draft) concerning the terms of the Company's registered capital and share capital structure. For the details of the amended Articles of Association of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., please refer to relevant announcements on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn), the German information disclosure platform (www.dgap.de), the website of the HKEX news (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (https://smart-home.haier.com/cn/). The Company will complete the industrial and commercial registration of the changes and the filing procedures according to the relevant requirements. Meanwhile, other internal management documents amended due to the H-Share Listing will take into effect at the same time with the Articles of Association of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

