Further step forward with the partnership launched in 2013 between Amundi Immobilier and Mercialys (Paris:MERY) through SCI AMR

On December 23, 2020, Mercialys sold three Monoprix sites, located in Chaville, Puteaux and Marcq-en-Barœul, and two hypermarkets, located in Besançon and Gassin, to SCI AMR. All of these sales were completed based on a 100% valuation of the assets at Euro 212 million including transfer taxes, in line with their appraisal values from end-June 2020.

Alongside this, Mercialys acquired the 60.1% stake that it did not hold in the Montauban and Valence 2 shopping centers from SCI AMR. It also acquired the Dijon Chenôve shopping center directly from Amundi Immobilier, with all of these assets at 100% giving a valuation of Euro 43 million including transfer taxes, in line with the latest appraisal values.

In connection with the financing of these operations, a non-proportional capital increase was carried out for SCI AMR by its shareholders, resulting in a dilution of Mercialys' interest in this vehicle from 39.9% to 25.0% (SCI AMR is consolidated by Mercialys on an equity basis).

Mercialys' total net cash-in linked to all of these operations came to circa Euro 120 million. Mercialys has further strengthened its liquidity and balance sheet, helping manage its loan to value ratio effectively, while continuing to reduce its overall exposure to its leading tenant.

Following these sales, SCI AMR holds the Angoulême, Paris Saint-Didier, Niort and Albertville shopping centers, the Chaville, Marcq-en-Barœul and Puteaux Monoprix sites, and the Besançon and Gassin hypermarkets. Mercialys has retained the management mandates for the newly sold sites and extended its current mandates for the existing assets.

Its acquisition of the entire interest in the two shopping centers that were previously 39.9%-owned through SCI AMR will enable Mercialys to successfully reposition these assets, whose competitive environment has stabilized, particularly through rental projects focused on the health sector. Moreover, the Dijon Chenôve shopping center corresponds to the type of asset in which Mercialys has deep expertise, which will enable it to carry out redevelopment actions, including projects for mid-size stores in particular.

This latest step forward with the partnership with Amundi Immobilier, launched eight years ago, highlights Amundi Immobilier's confidence in Mercialys' expertise to sustainably manage retail real estate assets. It also reflects this leading institutional investor's interest in the physical real estate market for resilient retail assets that generate sustainable cashflows.

Mercialys was advised by the notary's office LBMB and the law firm Fairway.

Amundi Immobilier was advised by the notary's office Allez Associés, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and Essor.

