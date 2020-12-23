Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: HERTF) ("the Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licensed producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. CEO of the Company, Clint Sharples, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd. "This latest announcement with the acquisition of Premium 5 was truly a coming together of two companies that merge and mesh so nicely together," shared Sharples. "Premium 5 has a lot of brands that are extract derivative," he explained. "They are a dominant player here in Canada," said Sharples. "With the revenues that they are producing right now, they're annualized well in excess of $20 million," continued Sharples. "It really is a nice marriage of two companies."

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent announcement detailing its arrangement with CannaBR to distribute and sell CBD products in Brazil. "Brazil is a very large user of CBD products," explained Sharples. "What it does for us is it launches our medical division; Brazil is purely medical in cannabis," said Sharples, adding that distribution in Brazil will allow the Company to prove out the efficacy and shelf-life of their CBD products. He also elaborated on the Company's recently acquired rights to the CBD absorption technology, VESIsorb, which offers significant benefits for users of medical cannabis.

The conversation then turned to the Company's approval to sell products in Alberta. "In Canada, Alberta is the second largest cannabis retail market," said Sharples, noting the number of retail outlets available to the area. "Alberta has recently placed an order for vape pens, which is the single largest vape pen order we've had to date," said Sharples. He then shared that the Company will be continuing to add additional provinces throughout Q1 and Q4 of next year. "The provinces that are currently ordering are having huge success with our products; it is selling quickly and the reorders are coming."

To close the interview, Sharples expressed his confidence in the Company's potential as they continue to grow and expand worldwide despite the challenges of the pandemic. "We're looking at Heritage to be a real noisemaker in 2021. You're going to hear a lot from us," closed Sharples.

To hear Clint Sharple's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7757326-heritage-cannabis-holdings-corp-discusses-acquisition-of-premium-5-ltd-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licensed producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licenses, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

"Clint Sharples"

Clint Sharples

CEO

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Media:

Corey Herscu for Heritage Cannabis

Tel: 416-300-3030

corey@verbfactory.com

Or

Investors:

Kelly Castledine

Tel: 647-660-2560

kcastledine@heritagecann.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70936