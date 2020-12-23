Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.12.2020
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtiger Teilerfolg bei der Covid-19-Forschung!?
WKN: A2DPD7 ISIN: CA13751X1015 
Frankfurt
23.12.20
08:00 Uhr
0,080 Euro
+0,001
+0,63 %
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2020 | 20:56
CANEX Metals Inc.: CANEX Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / CANEX Metals Inc.(TSXV:CANX) ("Canex") is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on December 23, 2020, Shane Ebert, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Lesley Hayes and Gregory Hanks were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at four, the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors and ratified Canex's stock option plan.

Canex is currently planning a second drill program at the Gold Range property in Arizona to follow up on new discoveries made during 2020 drilling. Details of the program will be announced once they are finalized.

Please visit our website at www.canexmetals.ca for additionnel information.

"Shane Ebert"

Shane Ebert,
President/Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of CANEX Metals Inc. internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of CANEX. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause CANEX's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in CANEX's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of CANEX shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. CANEX disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: CANEX Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622192/CANEX-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Special-Meeting

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
