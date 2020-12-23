Smile Care Dental Promotes a Revolutionary Approach to Dental Care: Less Dental Work = More Dental Health

CAMBRIDGE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / Smile Care Dental, a small-town dental clinic in Canada, is changing the perspectives of patients around the world with the information on their blog entitled "Less Dental Work is Healthier!" They promote the concept of "The best dentist is the one you do not need." Their blog helps patients avoid getting dental work that is not necessary.

A dentist who helps you avoid the dentist may sound like a contradiction, but that's exactly what the team at Smile Care Dental has been practicing for over 20 years. Now, the company founders Dr. Adam Szymczak and Dr. Joanne Baldos are taking the message to a worldwide audience, helping people around the world stay away from the dentist's office by offering information on how and when dental procedures can be avoided, as well as how to prevent dental problems in the first place. Their unique approach has made their dentistry blog one of the most popular in Canada.

The creation of their blog was a natural consequence of the philosophy that guides both doctors. They believe in a simple idea: "The best doctors give the least medicines and the best dentists do the least dentistry."

This unique dental treatment philosophy was developed by the couple over twenty years ago. It emerged out of the experience shared by Dr. Adam Szymczak and Dr. Joanne Baldos while working as dentists at leading hospitals in Toronto (Canada), Mount Sinai, and Toronto General.

One of the challenges facing patients today is the fact that almost all the information on the internet about dental services has been written by marketing teams, not by medical experts. A marketer's goal is to increase the sales of dental services, rather than genuinely help a patient avoid a trip to the dentist in the first place. This is how people end up with unnecessary dental procedures.

The team at Smile Care Dental believes that doing less is important if you want to truly help people live healthier lives. At the core of their philosophy is the fact that just like all medications have undesired side effects, all dental procedures have side effects. This means that to maximize a patient's health, doing nothing should be considered as the default option by any practicing dentist. It's what Dr. Szymczak calls the "first do no harm" paradigm in practice. When doing nothing is not an option, then the most conservative option should be considered next, and so on. All too often, patients end up with the most expensive option to an issue that could have been taken care of with a less expensive and less involved option.

"Chances are, you are getting unnecessary dental work," warns Dr. Szymczak. "Getting dental work leads to more dental work in the future because nothing holds up long term as well as your own tooth structure. Avoid unneeded dental work in the first place and get off the merry-go-round of dental treatment."

Wisdom teeth removal is a good example of this philosophy in practice. Due to the commercialization of the dental industry, many patients end up having their wisdom teeth removed when doing so isn't necessary. The procedure is often pushed by dental clinics on patients who don't have enough information to make a good decision. Patients who consider all the wisdom teeth removal costs and the potential side effects of the operation often realize that the best option is not to have the surgery.

And removing one's wisdom teeth fails the "first do no harm" paradigm proposed by Dr. Szymczak, given that most problems associated with wisdom teeth can be avoided if patients are given the right information and the tools needed to keep those teeth clean and healthy, which eliminates the need for surgery in most cases.

"We are helping people be smart about their dental procedure choices, especially understanding the choice and the benefits of doing nothing," Dr. Szymczak explains. "The recommendation of doing nothing is underutilized by dentists!"

Smile Care Dental, under the leadership of Dr. Szymczak and Dr. Baldos, has been serving Cambridge, Ontario since 2001. If you'd like to learn more about the company's efforts, visit https://www.smilecaredental.ca/blog.

