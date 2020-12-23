

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) - Shares of the Chinese PET film maker gained 16% in after hours trading on top of 23% gain in regular trading. Fuwei Films announced that the open bidding initiated to sell its Dornier production line resulted in a successful bid. Huizhou Yidu Yuzheng Digital Technology won the bidding at a price of RMB138.0 million or about $21.07 million.



Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) - Shares of the company rose over 4% in the extended trading session on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure announced it has successfully completed the sale of its International-Matex Tank Terminals business to an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings for $2.67 billion and including assumed debt of around $1.11 billion. The board has authorized the payment of a one-time dividend of $11.00 per share.



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) - Shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company slipped 9% in after-hours trading. The company announced that the FDA has issued a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application for AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The agency requested certain protocol modifications and the submission of additional data.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) - Shares of the stationary fuel cell power plants slipped 3% in extended session after gaining nearly 25% in regular trading. Clean energy stocks climbed on Wednesday, driven by provisions in the $900 billion coronavirus relief package that includes extensions on the solar and wind production tax credit.



