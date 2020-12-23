Anzeige
WKN: A2PKHA ISIN: US35952H6018 Ticker-Symbol: FEY2 
Tradegate
23.12.20
21:59 Uhr
11,058 Euro
+2,237
+25,36 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUELCELL ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUELCELL ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,54610,67423.12.
10,90011,13823.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIMMUNE
ALTIMMUNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTIMMUNE INC10,400-6,85 %
FUELCELL ENERGY INC11,058+25,36 %
FUWEI FILMS HOLDINGS CO LTD8,350+17,61 %
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION29,405-0,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.