The grid-scale battery market is poised to grow by USD 2.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period.

The report on the grid-scale battery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing ESS demand from utilities.

The grid-scale battery market analysis includes type and geography. This study identifies the increasing installation of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the grid-scale battery market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The grid-scale battery market covers the following areas:

Grid-scale Battery Market Sizing

Grid-scale Battery Market Forecast

Grid-scale Battery Market Analysis

ABB Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BATTERY TYPE

Market segmentation by battery type

Comparison by battery type

Lithium-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by battery type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Declining costs of battery storage systems

Declining cost of renewable power generation

Increasing installation of microgrids

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

