The courier, express, and parcel market is poised to grow by USD 58.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The report on the courier, express, and parcel market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing cross-border trade in developing economies.
The courier, express, and parcel market analysis includes consumer and geography. This study identifies the rise in contract manufacturing of FMCGs in emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the courier, express, and parcel market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The courier, express, and parcel market covers the following areas:
Courier, Express, And Parcel Market Sizing
Courier, Express, And Parcel Market Forecast
Courier, Express, And Parcel Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.
- Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.
- Aramex International LLC
- BDP International Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- One World Express Inc. Ltd.
- and SF Holding Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Consumer
- Market segments
- Comparison by Consumer placement
- B2B Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- B2C Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- C2C Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Consumer
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.
- Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.
- Aramex International LLC
- BDP International Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- One World Express Inc. Ltd.
- SF Holding Co. Ltd.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
