Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANA2039 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 24-Dec-2020 / 06:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: TRFGRANA2039 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument DATE: December 23, 2020 The 187-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.19, 2019 by sale to qualified investors on Jun. 19, 2019 with bookbuilding on Jun. 16, 2019 with TRFGRANA2039 ISIN code and TRY 16,141,297 nominal value, is redeemed on 23.12.2020. Board Decision 07.11.2019 Date Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 25,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Overseas Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 23.12.2020 Maturity (Day) 187 Sale Type Sale to qualified investors ISIN Code TRFGRANA2039 Nominal Value of Capital Market 16,141,297 Instrument Sold Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 23.12.2020 Payment Date 23.12.2020 Was The Payment Made? Yes In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD Sequence No.: 90295 EQS News ID: 1157331 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1157331&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2020 01:54 ET (06:54 GMT)