Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Heureka!: Relay Medical mit der Covid-19-Pandemie-Lösung für den Flugverkehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E ISIN: US4660902069 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.12.2020 | 08:58
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Supplies Photovoltaic Modules for the Largest Solar Plant in Hungary

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced that it supplied 54MW modules for the Kaposvar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Hungary. With a total scale of 100MW, the plant is the largest PV power plant in Hungary and indeed Central Europe. It is invested in and constructed by China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation, a subsidiary of China General Technology, and is expected to be connected to the grid in February 2021.

To improve an energy infrastructure dominated by coal and nuclear power - and to increase energy self-sufficiency - the Hungarian government actively supports the development and construction of renewable energy projects. The development and construction of the Kaposvar project is strongly supported by the local government. Hungarian Minister for Innovation and Technology, Mr. László Palkovics, attended and delivered a speech at the project commencement ceremony held in 2019. He said that the Kaposvar photovoltaic power plant is a key project in energy cooperation between Hungary and China, and is of great significance to promoting clean energy development.

With a company mission to "develop solar power to benefit the entire human race", JA Solar has been actively improving its products and technical services to champion the promotion and utilization of photovoltaic energy in the global market. In Hungary, an important solar market in central Europe, JA Solar also promotes the development of the local PV market by cooperating with local distributors and other domestic and foreign enterprises.

Contact: Oriana Zhang, +86-10-63611888-1697, zhangbobo@jasolar.com

JA SOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.