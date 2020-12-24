TransWorld Holdings, Inc.: TransWorlds New Charge Enterprises Website Active

Delivery Ecosystem Expected to Go Live in First Quarter 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2020 / TransWorld Holdings Inc (OTC PINK:TRWO) has launched a new corporate website, https://www.charge.enterprises/, in anticipation of the company's name change to Charge Enterprises, expected during the first quarter of 2021. The new site showcases the company's position as a global business connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and transportation across three divisions with interlocking capabilities and talent to build value for stakeholders.

Additionally, the Charge Transport division's delivery ecosystem expects to gain traction with the January 2021 closing of its first of several FedEx route acquisitions in the New York Metro Area. In the COVID-19 era, consumers are increasingly turning to e-commerce for more and more of their shopping needs. This makes speedy fulfillment a must-have and the expectation of every online shopping experience. Tackling the challenge of last mile delivery in an efficient and cost-effective way is going to be critical for businesses to survive, let alone compete.

As more physical retail goes online, Charge Transport is positioning itself uniquely to impact the next generation of e-commerce, and plans to build out new and acquire more delivery routes globally but with local density, adding electrification and autonomous capability to eventually deliver millions of parcels a day while utilizing the shared resources of the company's corporate infrastructure. Constant innovation is likely to include delivery drones becoming part of the modal offering. Drones will be valuable in areas where access by road is difficult or for the urgent delivery of medical supplies, particularly in low density urban or rural areas given that regulation and limited landing space will likely throttle their deployment in urban areas.

Transworld/Charge's last mile delivery ecosystem is expected to leverage the Charge Infrastructure's capabilities in electric vehicle (EV) docking and charging, as big players joining the opportunity and invest in EV-led mobility that is environment-friendly and also economical. Delivery vehicles are anticipated to go electric, enabling logistics players to operate in areas where polluting vehicles are expected to increasingly be banned. Further innovation in autonomous driving technology may allow for continued reductions in the cost of delivery, triggering further growth in e-commerce volume.

Transworld/Charge is envisioning a new type logistical infrastructure to address this new paradigm, from locating charging stations in urban and less urban centers using existing infrastructure to accommodate EV recharges to the potential for battery swapping facilities, leading the charge in tackling obstacles along the way to EV-led delivery.

About TransWorld Holdings Inc.

Transworld (to be renamed Charge Enterprises, Inc.) is a global business with capabilities and talent focused on connectivity in communications, last mile delivery and micro-mobility infrastructure. The company is about connecting people, business and goods and services, and its mission is to drive growth and returns, building value for all stakeholders through each of its three core services: telephony communication, last mile delivery, and infrastructure for micromobility. The Communication Division is being designed to become a significant UCaaS and CPaaS company with a comprehensive stack of offerings; the infrastructure division is capturing explosive growth in last mile micro-mobility by offering patented, unique and problem-solving infrastructure solutions to metropolises throughout the world; and the Transport Division lends the stability of additional cash flow from the ever-growing instant delivery economy. Learn more about us at https://www.charge.enterprises/.

