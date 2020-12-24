VST Enterprises Ltd: Cyber Tech Solution To Solve UK / Euro Freight Ban

BRITISH TECH COMPANY OFFERS IMMEDIATE & LONG TERM 'CROSS BORDER' CYBER TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION FOR UK GOVERNMENT TO END UK FREIGHT BAN

'FIT TO FREIGHT'

SECURE HEALTH PASSPORT FOR LORRY DRIVERS & HAULIERS

VPassport Technology Can Also Assist With Frictionless Brexit Border

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2020 / British cyber technology company VST Enterprises (VSTE) has offered to step in and assist the UK Government with a cyber technology solution that could help end the UK Freight ban into Europe. The company has written to the Secretary Of State For Transport Grant Shapps and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to offer the British designed technology solution which could also help assist with a 'Frictionless Border' between the UK and its European trading partners as the country prepares for the BREXIT deadline.

'FIT TO FREIGHT' is a campaign that the Manchester based technology company is launching to road hauliers to enable all freight drivers both in the UK and Europe to have their own secure digital health passport designed for freight transportation. The cross border platform called V-Health Passport can already be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store by searching for 'VPassport' or by visiting www.v-healthpassport.co.uk.

The haulage drivers can access the technology and download the secure digital health passport to their smartphones and get signed up in minutes. Each driver can be given either a Covid 19 rapid antigen test at the roadside or a 24 hour PCR test and results then confirmed and uploaded to their V-Health Passport. This will provide proof and authentication of a lorry drivers genuine identity and their test/vaccination status. The longer term solution for freight transport post BREXIT would be for all UK and European haulage drivers to take a PCR Covid test prior to cross border travel and have their results uploaded to their V-Health Passport.

The test and vaccine agnostic health passport - which can work with all Covid testing protocols - provides a secure technology and audit trail of a persons Covid test results which can be displayed in a fully GDPR compliant way. The passport can also hold details of a drivers vaccination records and display this. The information sits behind an ultra secure end to end encrypted system protected by a unique code technology called VCode®. The technology can also be scanned outside of the 2 metre social distancing protocol and also upto 100 metres away on moving objects where QR code technology can only be scanned within inches and breaching social distancing.

Commenting on the technology; Louis-James Davis CEO of VST Enterprises and inventor of the V-Health Passport and VCode® said;

"We are the first technology company in the world to have developed a secure, multipurpose, cross corporate & cross government digital health passport that does not rely on using UPC bar codes or QR codes as its authentication technology. Both bar codes and QR codes have huge potential security implications as they can be cloned and hacked with the latter being subject to a process called 'Attagging'.

We have written to the Secretary Of State For Transport and the Prime Minister to offer our technology and services to assist the UK Government alongside their roadside testing protocols for the drivers. The freight drivers currently stranded in Kent could be onboarded with our technology in a matter of minutes which they could download and access themselves. With the Army assisting the NHS teams on the ground in Kent a drivers test result and Covid status could be easily uploaded straight to their V-Health Passport so that this can provide proof and verification of a valid Covid test at the port of entry or departure.

The technology can be scanned outside of the 2 metre social distance protocol and upto 100 metres meaning that as a driver approaches the Port Of Dover or Calais in future he/she wouldn't even need to leave his/her cab but can be scanned from a safe vantage point by presenting his/her mobile phone displaying the app. This would provide each driver with the technology to display their Covid test results in a secure and GDPR compliant way to the port and Customs authorities on arrival and departure.

Both in the immediate and long term we believe this technology would play a hugely important role of ensuring this situation never happens again with freight travel and transportation. This really will be a game changer for the freight and haulage industry to ensure that all drivers have regular testing prior to crossing the channel and also providing verification of that testing or vaccination in a secure format that cannot be hacked or misused."

The UK Freight ban has also highlighted yet again the need for a cross-border secure digital health passport to provide support in a pandemic and beyond. The lorry drivers and hauliers across the UK do an outstanding job transporting goods both across the UK and Europe and deserve a much more efficient system using the latest technology. The pandemic has illustrated that it is in times of crisis that we really understand the value and critical contribution of key infrastructure workers.

Louis-James Davis added ;

"We developed and built the V-Health Passport and health wallet to be the most secure passport on the planet with our VCode® technology. The V-Health Passport can be used to combine your Covid test status, vaccination record, boarding pass, airline ticket, music or sports ticket all in one app.

With V-Health Passport we wanted to provide functionality and greater mobility to allow citizens to return to work, be fit to fly or return to the sports stadiums. But at the heart of the technology was the ability to protect and respect data privacy of the individual. The lack of engagement and interaction by the public with Government track and trace apps over the pandemic was over privacy, security of data and the tracking of a persons live location. This is why we have built a unique system in the vein of 'Self Sovereign ID' with the ethics of privacy & security by design. The V-Health Passport puts the citizen in control in a way which they share information with who, when and where. "

V-Health Passport will help employers safely return their employees back to their offices, factories and warehouses. It will facilitate airlines to allow their passengers to be fit to fly and avoid the need for quarantine restrictions. At the same time it will ensure their airline ticket or boarding pass is secure and won't be hacked.

A citizen will be able to share their health pass and confirm their Covid test status, or present their vaccination record. They will also be able to show their credit score, work permit or visa, scan their travel or event pass. At the heart of each interaction, they will have peace of mind that their data and information is highly secure and ultimately, they control who sees what, who scans what, where and when.

VST Enterprises is a British company offering a British end to end secure solution highlighting tech innovation and capability in Britain at a time when we are also fast approaching the BREXIT deadline. The Manchester based cyber security and technology is the first company in the world to have a fully functioning LIVE health passport that can be used cross border and across all transport by air, land and sea.

The V-Health Passport is the worlds most secure health passport using next generation VCode® code scanning cyber security technology. Using the most advanced closed loop technology with end to end encryption, V-Health Passport has 2.2 Quintillion collision free codes. These decode based on geo location, time & date, device type and user login… meaning it cannot be hacked.

VST Enterprises whose VCode® technology provides the secure coding element behind the V-Health Passport system can also assist the UK Government with Frictionless Borders post BREXIT. The VCode® symbol which represents a maze image, can be scanned upto 100 metres on an object whilst it is moving, within a 170 degree arc and upto 3KM from an aerial platform or drone.

The VCode® maze symbol would be printed onto each lorry /trailer and scanned by existing ANPR cameras as they approach the ports and at key stages on the lorry's journey. Each driver would be assigned their own unique VCode® which can be scanned as the driver takes possession of the lorry before his journey begins. The goods being transported by the haulier would also have their own VCode® with details of the manifest and any duty to be paid or not. It would mean drivers and hauliers would be able to 'roll-on' and 'roll-off' from the channel and across borders in say Northern and Southern Ireland without a vehicle being stopped.

ENDS

For more information on VCode® and VPlatform® technology please visit

https://www.vstenterprises.com

For more information on V-HEALTH PASSPORT.

https://v-healthpassport.co.uk

For all media enquiries

Please contact Gerard Franklin - Head Of Communications & External Relations

M: 07885 388398 e: gerard@vstenterprises.com

VST Enterprises Ltd | The Lexicon | Mount Street | Manchester | M2 5NT

Available on the Apple App Store and Goole Play by searching for 'VPassport' and downloading to your device.

It has 5 key 'enabling' features to its technology;

Powered by the worlds most secure cyber security coding technology VCode® it is the worlds most secure 'next generation' code scanning technology using a closed loop system with end to end encryption and 2.2 Quintillion collision free codes (A VCode® can only exist once due to being encoded from a centralised but distributed system).

V-Health Passport is a test agnostic system so it can record results from all global Covid testing manufacturers and protocols from PCR to rapid antigen and antibody testing.

V-Health Passport also has its own unique contact tracing capability 'True Contact' built within the technology designed for travel, sports stadiums, venues, factories, offices and construction sites.

The ultra-secure platform can now also hold vaccination records of all the major vaccination manufacturers which will be crucial in a person validating they have been vaccinated, the vaccine type, batch, dosage and date.

Uniquely V-Health Passport is the only health wallet and cross border platform in the world that is multi-functional and GDPR compliant. It allows acts like 'self sovereign identity', meaning a citizens personal data is protected and they choose what they want to share and with whom they want to interact or authorise.

SOURCE: VST Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622275/Cyber-Tech-Solution-To-Solve-UK-Euro-Freight-Ban