Microbial Therapeutic Products Market Expansion Underpinned by Growing Incidence of Antimicrobial Resistance, Opines Future Market Insights

Market players are engaged in developing new approaches to treat several immunological disorders along with other body ailments, thus uplifting market scope in the approaching decade.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global microbial therapeutic products market is slated to grow sturdily at a value CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2020-2030. Growing prevalence of lifestyle prompted chronic disorders in addition to antimicrobial resistance are mainly boosting the market's growth.

"Key players in the microbial therapeutic products market are seeking regulatory approvals to fast-track research & development exercises for developing efficient drug solutions to overcome the compounding antimicrobial resistance issues." says the FMI report.

Key Takeaways

North America is anticipated to remain dominant region with overall volume sales poised to expand at more than 7%.

Anti-cancer Agents product category will be foreseeing noteworthy growth prospects over the forecast period.

Single use pre-filled injections will be the majorly utilized route of administration of infusing microbial therapeutic products.

Bacteria sourced microbial therapeutic products will remain key beneficiary due to abundant accessibility all over different sources.

Oncology is projected to be key application area in the global market

Driving Factors

Growing prevalence of chronic disorders in the emerging markets will come out as probable opportunity hubs.

Technological advancement in the disease diagnostics is anticipated to bolster market growth.

Augmented budgetary allocation for biological drug development will be encourage market growth.

Constraints

Lack of accessibility of accurate data can be a big hurdle faced by specialists in the microbial therapeutic products market.

Several functions of the particular bacteria could be shared with unrelated species this poses a challenge in the market to ascertain drug's effectiveness.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has opened new prospects for the microbial therapeutic products market. At present, key therapeutic methods for the virus incorporate complication prevention and supportive care. It is acknowledged that developing a prospective drug candidate is certain to take several years. The global market is anticipated to foresee several prospects in the forthcoming decade due to adequate funding for COVID-19 drug research and proactive government support, the market is likely to stay positive over the forecast years.

Competition Landscape

Key player's active in the global microbial therapeutic products market include Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Biocon, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi S.A., Abbot Laboratories and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Among these, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. and Pfizer Inc. attain majority of market revenue share. Key emphasis is laid on joint license agreements with partners to market and commercialize their products. Additionally, remaining players are focusing on launching bio-similars and acquisitions.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Microbial Therapeutic Products market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product (growth factors, anti-cancer agents, immunosuppressants, enzymes & others), route of administration (single use pre-filled injection/injection pen, multi-use injectors & others), source (bacteria & fungi), application (metabolic disorders, haematological disorders, oncology, immunological disorders, infectious diseases, allergic diseases & others) and end-user (hospitals, pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceutical companies and research & academic institutions) across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

