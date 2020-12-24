Absolutdata significantly enhances Infogain's ability to engineer superior business outcomes for its clients through cutting-edge AI and Analytics

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, today announced its acquisition of Absolutdata, a San Francisco Bay Area-based AI and Advanced Analytics company serving Global 500 clients. Absolutdata's award-winning NAVIK AI platform and 300 world-class data scientists will significantly enhance Infogain's ability to engineer superior business outcomes for its clients through the use of cutting-edge AI and Analytics.

Absolutdata has been a leader in utilizing AI and Advanced Analytics to create scalable business impact for enterprise clients across the globe. Using a combination of its proprietary NAVIK AI platform and AI Advanced Analytics services, Absolutdata enables its clients to grow faster, increase profitable revenue and develop deeper relationships with their customers. Absolutdata has been widely recognized for its innovation and cutting-edge AI solutions.

Infogain's CEO Sunil Bhatia said, "Infogain's acquisition of Absolutdata completes our three-pronged acquisitions strategy to help customers' increasing demand for adopting digital platforms by employing strategy and experience, cloud transformation, and advanced analytics and AI services. Absolutdata's AI advanced analytics solutions will transform how companies gain insights, make decisions, and drive business growth. I am confident in our teams' abilities to collaborate, innovate and create significant value for our clients. We welcome Absolutdata's clients and employees to our growing Infogain family. The acquisition will increase Infogain's presence in additional market segments such as CPG, telecom, and pharma."

Absolutdata's CEO Anil Kaul, Ph.D, said, "Companies across the globe are increasingly looking towards a combination of Technology and AI/Analytics to drive scalable, sustained profitable business growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated digital transformation across organizations. We are thrilled to be joining the Infogain team as we share a like-minded commitment to driving business success through disruptive technologies. As a unified team and company, we are very well positioned to service our clients' requirements comprehensively and innovatively, as well as providing tremendous growth opportunities for Absolutdata employees."

This acquisition, Infogain's third in 14 months, follows its acquisitions of Houston-based Silicus Technologies and Seattle-based Revel Consulting. Data, analytics and artificial intelligence are strategic focus areas for Infogain and will account for 15% of its revenue post-acquisition.

Infogain's COO Ayan Mukerji, said, "NAVIK AI represents our first commercially available SaaS platform and is part of our broader strategy of helping our clients leverage digital platforms combined with our transformational service offerings. We aim to double our analytics customer base over the next two years and are confident that this acquisition will help us significantly toward achieving that goal." He added, "Infogain in turn will leverage its strategy experience, data estate and cloud transformation services to expand our footprint across Absolutdata's customers to help accelerate digital adoption."

Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich Rosati is serving as legal counsel to Infogain in the United States, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Co. as legal counsel to Infogain in India, and KPMG as the financial and tax advisor to Infogain. Ernst Young is serving as the exclusive selling advisor.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform and software engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, and retail industries using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms. Infogain is also a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Gold Partner and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Infogain, a ChrysCapital portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE and Singapore, with delivery centers in Austin, Kraków, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201224005166/en/

Contacts:

Cathy Chandhok

Cathy.Chandhok@infogain.com

+1 (408) 355-6028

+ 91 98115-02386

Sarmishtha Sinha

sarmishtha.sinha@infogain.com

+91 88105-73274