Changing demographics, global economic uncertainty, and rising competition have made it increasingly challenging for businesses to grow. Competitive benchmarking solutions help enterprises overcome these challenges, stay a step ahead of competitors, adopt innovative and new strategies, and champion their industry. It also provides companies with industry benchmarks, enabling them to improve their processes, systems, and business decisions. To leverage Infiniti's competitive benchmarking solutions, overcome industry challenges, and champion your industry, request a free proposal.

"Globalization has brought about major challenges for companies operating in the automotive industry and has increased the competition between international and domestic automakers. This is where companies realize the need to leverage competitive benchmarking analysis," says an automotive industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, an automotive product manufacturer based out of Central Europe, struggled to compete with rising competition in quality, capability, and product. Consequently, they were losing ground to competitors, needed to identify a sustainable solution, and sought to compare the company's performance with competitors. Therefore, the automotive industry player chose to partner with Infiniti Research and leverage our expertise in offering competitive benchmarking solutions. During the nine-week engagement, the client also wanted to identify new technologies, analyze their shortcomings, and evaluate their financial position.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's competitive benchmarking experts developed three-phased engagement to assist the automotive industry client, that included the following:

Process Benchmarking: Evaluating and comparing the client's operational performance, distribution processes, and supply chain with the competitors.

Evaluating and comparing the client's operational performance, distribution processes, and supply chain with the competitors. Strategic Benchmarking: Analyzing their business strategies, comparing them with competitors, and identifying technological innovations utilized by industry leaders.

Analyzing their business strategies, comparing them with competitors, and identifying technological innovations utilized by industry leaders. Performance Benchmarking: Studying competitors' performance metrics, analyzing their financial performance, and comparing the relevant information with key competitors.

Speak to industry experts to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the role of competitive benchmarking in the automotive industry, and leverage our expertise in transforming businesses.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's competitive benchmarking analysis solution helped the automotive industry client understand their position in the market, evaluate its processes and financial performance, and compare the data with their competitors. The engagement also helped the client identify performance gaps, implement improvement opportunities, and identify supply chain complexities. The automotive product manufacturer also adopted the ideal technologies and did necessary business practices to meet their customers' demands. Additionally, our competitive benchmarking solution assisted the client in developing a standardized set of processes. Lastly, the automotive industry player reduced operating costs by 20% and saved $7.8 million.

