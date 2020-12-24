Announcement on the Change of the Name and Business Scope of the Controlling Shareholder

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt/ Hongkong, 24 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change of the Name and Business Scope of the Controlling Shareholder.



Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has recently received a notice from Haier Electric Appliances International Co., Ltd., the Company's controlling shareholder, that due to business development needs, Haier Electric Appliances International Co., Ltd. have changed the company's name and business scope and other industrial and commercial registration information. Haier Electric Appliances International Co., Ltd. has completed the industrial and commercial registration procedures in relation to the changes and obtained a renewed "business license" (unified social credit code: 91370200264825313E) at Qingdao Market Supervision Administration. The changed information is as follows:

Name: Haier COSMO Co., Ltd.

Unified social credit code: 91370200264825313E

Company type: other limited liability company (unlisted)

Address: Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District, Qingdao City

Legal representative: Zhang Ruimin

Date of establishment: 30 June 1988

Term of operation: 30 June 1988 to no fixed term

Business scope: Information technology integration and IoT technical services; engaged in technology research and development and technical consultancy in the field of industrial automation; research and development and manufacturing of electrical appliances, electronic products, mechanical products, communication devices and related accessories, industrial automation controlling equipment, computer software and hardware and auxiliary equipment; import and export business (conduct operations within the scope approved by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation); wholesale and retail; domestic commerce (excluding commodities prohibited by the state); investment in the medical industry; investment consultancy services; corporate management consultancy. (Projects that are subject to approval in accordance with the law can be operated only upon approval by relevant authorities).

This matter does not involve changes in the shareholdings of the controlling shareholders, and does not affect the Company's operation activities. The controlling shareholders and actual controllers of the Company remain unchanged.

The Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

24 December 2020