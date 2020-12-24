DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Announcement on the Change of the Name and Business Scope of the Controlling Shareholder
Announcement on the Change of the Name and Business Scope of the Controlling Shareholder
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt/ Hongkong, 24 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change of the Name and Business Scope of the Controlling Shareholder.
Name: Haier COSMO Co., Ltd.
It is hereby notified the above.
The Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
