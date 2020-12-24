DJ PJSC Magnit Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions

Press Release | Krasnodar | December 24, 2020 PJSC Magnit Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions ********************************************************* Krasnodar, Russia (December 24, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; "Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on December 23, 2020. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered items related to operations of the Company's structural division responsible for Internal Audit, and to the performance of the Internal Control and Risk Management System of PJSC "Magnit" and its subsidiaries. Please follow the link below to view full results of the Board meeting: ? http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language); ? https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ [1] (in Russian language); ? https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure [2] (in English)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2020 09:10 ET (14:10 GMT)