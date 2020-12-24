DJ MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit announces the coupon yield payment and the redemption of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit announces the coupon yield payment and the redemption of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds 24-Dec-2020 / 17:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | December 24, 2020 Magnit announces the coupon yield payment and the redemption of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds Krasnodar, Russia (December 24, 2020): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the coupon yield payment against bonds and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the third coupon yield payment in the amount of 391,400,000 rubles and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003P-03 series, and the second coupon yield payment in the amount of 329,100,000 rubles against bonds of the BO-003P-05 series. Parameters of the bond issue: Bonds of the Bonds of the BO-003P-03 series BO-003P-05 series Type of Non-convertible Non-convertible securities: interest-bearing interest-bearing certified certified exchange-traded bonds exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the of PJSC Magnit of the BO-003P-03 series to BO-003P-05 series to the bearer with the the bearer with the obligatory centralized obligatory centralized custody, placed under custody, placed under the Program of the the Program of the exchange-traded bonds exchange-traded bonds with the with the identification number identification number 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, 30.01.2018, International International Securities Securities Identification Number Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A100H02 (ISIN) RU000A1018X4 Identification 4B02-03-60525-P-003P 4B02-05-60525-P-003P number of the as of June 25, 2019 as of December 23, securities issue 2019 and the date of its assignment: Reporting the third coupon the second coupon (coupon) period period (25.06.2020 - period (25.06.2020 - which the yield 24.12.2020) 24.12.2020) is paid for: The total amount 391,400,000 (three 329,100,000 (three of the interest hundred and ninety one hundred and twenty to be paid million four hundred nine million one against bonds: thousand) rubles hundred thousand) excluding tax and rubles excluding tax other deductions and other deductions The amount of 39.14 (thirty nine 32.91 (thirty two the interest to rubles 14 kopecks) per rubles 91 kopecks) per be paid against each bond each bond one bond: The total number 10,000,000 bonds 10,000,000 bonds of bonds against which the yield is paid: The method of monetary funds in the monetary funds in the payment: currency of the currency of the Russian Federation by Russian Federation by means of non-cash means of non-cash settlement settlement The record date: December 23, 2020 December 23, 2020 The date of the December 24, 2020 December 24, 2020 obligation fulfilment: The total amount Following the 3rd Following the 2nd of the interest coupon period the coupon period the paid against amount of amount of bonds following 391,400,000.00 (three 329,100,000.00 (three the reporting hundred and ninety one hundred and twenty period: million four hundred nine million one thousand) rubles was hundred thousand) paid excluding tax and rubles was paid other deductions. excluding tax and Obligation has been other deductions. fulfilled. Obligation has been fulfilled. The number of 10,000,000 bonds bonds which were redeemed: Basis for bonds Occurrence of the date - redemption: of redemption according to the second part of the Bonds Resolution (Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-Traded Bonds) of PJSC "Magnit" approved by the Decision of the CEO of PJSC "Magnit" as of June 20, 2019 (Decision w/o No. as of June 20, 2019) The date of - bonds redemption: December 24, 2020 For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90379 EQS News ID: 1157447 End of Announcement EQS News Service

