DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 23, 2020

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 23, 2020 24-Dec-2020 / 15:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 23, 2020 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on December 23, 2020. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: On Approval of the Report on Implementation of the RusHydro Annual Integrated Purchasing Program for 9 Months of 2020. Adopted Resolution: The report on implementation of the PJSC RusHydro Annual Integrated Purchasing Program for 9 months of 2020 (Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes) be approved. Item 2: On Approval of the RusHydro Annual Integrated Purchasing Program for 2021. Adopted Resolution: The RusHydro Annual integrated Purchasing Program for 2021 (Schedule No. 2 to the Minutes) be approved. Item 3: On Approval of the Company Register of the Non-Core Assets, updated, and the Action Plan for the Non-Core Assets Sale. Adopted Resolution: The following be approved: ? Register of the Non-Core Assets of RusHydro, in the new revision (Schedule No. 3 to the Minutes); ? Action Plan for the RusHydro Non-Core Assets Sale for 2020 (Q4) - 2021 (Schedule No. 4 to the Minutes). Item 4: On Review of the Report on Compliance with the RusHydro Information Policy. Adopted Resolution: The Report on Compliance with the RusHydro Information Policy be taken into consideration (Schedule No. 5 to the Minutes). Item 5: On Authorizing to Concurrently Hold Positions in management bodies of other organizations . Adopted Resolution: Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin acting as the RusHydro sole executive body be authorized to hold positions in management bodies of other companies as well as other paid positions in other organizations, as follows: ? All-Russia Association of Employers "Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs", member of the Management Board; ? Global Sustainable Energy Partnership, member of the Board of Directors; ? Global Energy Association, member of the Supervisory Board; ? PJSC Inter RAO, member of the Strategy and Investments Committee under the Board of Directors. Item 6: On Consideration of Issues of Material Importance for the Company: 6.1. Confidential. Adopted Resolution: Confidential. 6.2. On the Status of Execution of the Priority Projects for the Construction of Facilities in the Far East. Adopted Resolution: Information on the status of execution of the priority projects for the construction of facilities in the Far East as of September 30, 2020 (Schedule No. 6 to the Minutes) be taken into consideration. 6.3. On Recognition of Members of the Company's Board of Directors as Independent. Adopted Resolution: 1) Pursuant to the recommendations of the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company (Minutes dated December 21, 2020), the information be taken into consideration on the results of assessment of the Board members' compliance with the independence criteria provided for in Appendix 4 to the Moscow Exchange Listing Rules (hereinafter, "the Listing Rules"). 2) In accordance with Clause 2 of Section 2.18, Appendix 2, and Appendix 4 to the Listing Rules, recognize: 2.1. Pavel Sergeyevich Grachev as Independent Director, despite the existence of formal criteria of relatedness on the grounds specified in Schedule No. 7 to the Minutes. 2. In accordance with Clause 2 of Section 2.18, Appendix 2, and Appendix 4 to the Listing Rules, recognize: 2.2. Maksim Sergeyevich Bystrov as Independent Director, despite the existence of formal criteria of relatedness on the grounds specified in Schedule No. 8 to the Minutes. Schedule No. 7 to the Minutes Having assessed the compliance of P. S. Grachev, a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, with the criteria for determining the independency of the Board members, as envisaged by Appendix 4 to the Listing Rules, the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee (Minutes No. 105 dated December 21, 2020) established that P. S. Grachev is not a party related to: ? the Company; ? any substantial Company shareholder; ? the Company competitors; ? the state (the Russian Federation, a Russian Federation constituent entity), or any municipal entity. Based on the results of the assessment, the criteria of P. S. Grachev's relatedness to the Company's substantial counterparty - PJSC FGC UES*, were revealed due to the Company's contractual relations in the field of technological connection of the Company's generating facilities to PJSC FGC UES power grids and due to the contractual relations in the field of electric capacity sales by the Company. Therewith, the amount of liabilities under contracts between the Company and PJSC FGC UES exceeds 2% of revenues according to the consolidated financial statements of each party, prepared under IFRS for the preceding fiscal year. The HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company established that the existing relatedness to the substantial counterparty is of nominal nature, and recommended the Board of Directors of the Company to recognize P. S. Grachev as an Independent Director. The above relatedness cannot affect P. S. Grachev's ability to form unbiased and independent opinions as to the agenda items considered by the Board of Directors and act for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders due to the reasons as follows: 1) Pursuant to Order No. 804-r dated March 30, 2020 of the Government of the Russian Federation (hereinafter, the Russian Government), P. S. Grachev was nominated, by the Russian Federation, to the Company Board Members as an Independent Director, thereby there is no duty for P. S. Grachev to vote in pursuance of the Russian Government directives (Clause 16 of Regulation No. 738 of the Government of the Russian Federation dated December 03, 2004); 2) PJSC FGC UES is an organization for managing the unified national (all-Russian) power grid under Article 8 of the Federal Law "On Electric Power Industry" and provides services for the transmission of electricity under conditions of natural monopoly. As a participant in the wholesale electricity and capacity market, the Company sells electricity and capacity as produced, which requires that the Company's generating facilities be connected to the PJSC FGC UES power grids. The connection to the power grids is performed by entering into contracts with PJSC FGC UES in accordance with the procedure and on the terms specified by the Government of the Russian Federation, and at prices determined in accordance with the acts of the Government of the Russian Federation. Considering the above, P. S. Grachev has no opportunity to influence the terms of the technological connection contracts between the Company and PJSC FGC UES. 3) The Company is a subject of the wholesale electricity and capacity market (WECM) and a party to the Contract for Joining the Wholesale Market Trading System (hereinafter referred to as the "Joining Contract"). The Company concludes contracts in accordance with the WECM Rules and the WECM Regulations, which are appendices to the Joining Contract. The terms and conditions of the Joining Contract are binding on the parties when they participate in relations on the wholesale electricity and capacity market (WECM). The Company and PJSC FGC UES, in accordance with Sub-Clause 4 of Clause 4 of the WECM Rules, have entered into agreements for the supply of capacity at free prices based on the results of competitive capacity takeoff (hereinafter, the "CCT Agreements"), where the Company acts as a capacity supplier. Prices under the CCT agreements are determined in the course of / on the basis of competitive procedures (competitive selection) conducted in

