

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.12.2020 / 21:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Damien Last name(s): Vanderwilt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Co-President and Head of Global Markets

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

b) LEI

254900ULFH90UKBGDV65

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: KYG370921069

b) Nature of the transaction

Approval of options 2,189,532 under option plan and 5,310,468 as inducement grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

