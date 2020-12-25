TOKYO, Dec 25, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) announces that it revises its forecast of year-end dividend payment as in below, taking the latest trend in its business performance into consideration.1. Reasons for the revision of dividend payment forecastBased on its comprehensive consideration to the importance of the maintenance of shareholder return, including stable payment of dividend, and its latest forecast of the performance for 2020, SDK revises its forecast of year-end dividend payment per share as in below.2. Revised forecast of dividend paymentDividend per share (Unit: yen) End of 2Q / Year end / TotalEarlier forecast (Announced on August 12, 2020): - / Undecided / UndecidedRevised forecast (Announced on December 25, 2020): - / 65.00 / 65.00Actual dividends for 2020: 0.00 / - / -Actual dividends for 2019: 50.00 / 80.00 / 130.00About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Contact:Showa Denko K.K., CSR & Corporate Communication Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235Source: Showa Denko K.K.Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.