DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Funded Risk Participation Framework Agreement Executed Between Our Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Our Bank has signed Funded Risk Participation Framework Agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to finance the commercial and project finance loans throughout Turkey. Within the scope of this agreement up to 50% participation in TRY, USD or EUR currency may be provided by EBRD for the commercial and project finance loans to be provided by our Bank In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

