American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses What Kind of Real Estate Can a Self-Directed IRA Investor Put in a Retirement Portfolio?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 25, 2020 / When a retirement investor wants to include real estate in a retirement portfolio, what kinds of options are available? That is the question posed at a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina. In the post, American IRA looked at the different types of real estate assets that can be put within a retirement account when using a Self-Directed IRA. This includes a wide range of assets, from raw land to single-family rental homes.

Explaining that real estate in a retirement portfolio can be a powerful way for investors to add cash flow or value, American IRA highlighted the benefits of real estate. However, the post also went deeper into the specific rules of investing in real estate within a retirement portfolio. In addition to the specific types of assets an investor can use, the article talked about what investors can do with that real estate once the real estate is in a retirement account.

As with any other retirement account, a Self-Directed IRA will have some limits. For example, the post points out, investors will be expected not to rent out a property held within a retirement account to a "disqualified person," which includes people with personal relationships to the original investor. For example, an investor with a piece of real estate within a Self-Directed IRA would not be allowed to turn around and rent out that real estate to a sibling or a family member.

"People know that real estate can be a great investment," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA, "but what this article does is talk about it specifically within a retirement portfolio. What are the types of real estate people can own? And what are the rules that govern how these investments should work? Those are the kinds of topics people want to know about, which is why we put it all into this article on our blog."

