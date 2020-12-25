DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 25-Dec-2020 / 15:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: December 25, 2020 The fourth coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 171,000,000 with a maturity of 182 days with monthly coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as %1,4187 . Board Decision Date 07.11.2019 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 25,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Debt Dept Securities Security Type Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Public Offering-Sale Offering- To Qualified Investor Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Domestic Domestic Oversea Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 01.03.2021 Maturity (Day) 182 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN32128 Starting Date of Sale 27.08.2020 Ending Date of Sale 28.08.2020 Maturity Starting Date 31.08.2020 Nominal Value of Capital 171,000,000 Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number 6 Redemption Date 01.03.2021 Payment Date 01.03.2021 Was The Payment Made? No No Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Interest Payment Exchange Was Date Date Date Rate (%) Rate - Rate - Amount Rate The Yearly Yearly Pay Simple Compound men (%) (%) t Mad e? 1 28.09.2020 25.09.2020 28.09.2020 0,8888 1,519,8 Yes 48.00 2 28.10.2020 27.10.2020 28.10.2020 1,1241 1,922,2 Yes 11.00 3 27.11.2020 26.11.2020 27.11.2020 1,3011 2,224,8 81.00 4 28.12.2020 25.12.2020 28.12.2020 1,4187 5 28.01.2021 27.01.2021 28.01.2021 6 01.03.2021 26.02.2021 01.03.2021 Principal/Maturity 01.03.2021 26.02.2021 01.03.2021 171,000 Date Payment ,000 Amount In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD Sequence No.: 90384 EQS News ID: 1157474 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1157474&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

