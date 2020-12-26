One World Publishing: Virtual Popstar Ki aka EyeAmKi Dubbed Tiktoks Reigning Popstar by Paper Magazine, Releases New Single Madam!

Virtual Popstar Ki, aka EyeAmKi, with more than 2.1 BILLION views from 2.4 million followers, releases Madam! Unto the world & radio! Madam! Is about anti bullying and becoming nothing but royalty

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2020 / Ki is a virtual popstar based in Los Angeles, CA. She recently released her biggest single yet, "Great! Big! Party!" that is making headlines for its catchy lyrics and eclectic sound. For more about Ki, visit thekilife.com

Ki is a world-renowned virtual popstar who has garnered massive fame on social media platforms such as TikTok, (2.4M) Instagram and Facebook, boasting close to three million followers worldwide. She recently released her newest single, "Great! Big! Party!" that is making waves amongst her millions of loyal fans. And now she is releasing her biggest single which will be unleashed to the digital & mainstream radio world!

With her viral trend of My Loneliness taking over the pandemic, accumulating 2.1 Billion views on the lonelychair trend which earned her verification and 2.4M followers on TikTok, she has become a true hot commodity on Tiktok and even more to the world.

Her latest single Madam! has gone viral on Tiktok as well earning Ki 1M plus streams and almost 50k monthly Spotify listeners. This is only her first year in music. Ki is surely making sure that her name is a name to be memorized.

She was just seen on Dating No Filter, and currently working on more iconic tv appearances & the birth of her reality show soon to come.

Having experienced bullying growing up, Ki has made it her mission to eradicate hate and spread positivity through her music. She has used that passion to gain a massive global following and personal brand on all major social media platforms. A natural entrepreneur, Ki has managed to merge her message and music into one big brand that inspires and encourages Gen Z'ers.

Thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit, Ki has been able to make a living simply by being her authentic self and spreading her content, music and joy with the world. She always is selling couture yet wearable merch for all ages! She is known for actively engaging with her followers and coaching and giving her fans daily personal advice.

In addition to her social media fame, she has also released three other singles, all of which have surpassed millions of streams. Her singles, "Great! Big! Party!" and Madam! are the newest addition to her empowering repertoire of songs.

What makes Ki stand apart from her competitors is her unique sound, look and radiating positivity. Her influences are rooted in rock. "I like to think of myself as the modern day Cyber Glam Rock Josephine Baker," Ki explains.

As we progress into 2021, we're sure to see Ki dominate the internet and physical world as household name.

