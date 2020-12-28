TOKYO, Dec 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2020 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in November 2020 decreased 3.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in November 2020]CX-5: 34,554 units (up 3.1% year on year)CX-30: 10,912 units (up 3.4%)MAZDA3: 9,708 units (down 24.6%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in November 2020 decreased 18.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in November 2020]CX-30: 16,359 units (up 124.8% year on year)MAZDA3: 11,147 units (down 25.8%)MAZDA2: 7,628 units (up 3.5%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in November 2020 decreased 0.4% year on year due to decreased sales of commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 0.5 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 0.2 points).[Domestic sales of key models in November 2020]MAZDA2: 2,164 units (up 2.9% year on year)CX-5: 1,684 units (up 27.7%)CX-30: 1,577 units (down 41.4%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in November 2020 increased 7.2% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and Oceania.[Exports of key models in November 2020]CX-5: 33,522 units (up 12.1 % year on year)MAZDA3: 10,769 units (up 2.7%)CX-30: 9,552 units (up 6.8%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in November 2020 decreased 10.0% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China, Europe.[Global sales of key models in November 2020]CX-5: 33,705 units (down 5.1% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 21,799 units (down 21.2%)CX-30:16,046 units (up 83.1%)Source: MazdaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.