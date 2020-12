Singaporean infrastructure specialist Keppel Corp. has agreed to invest more than AUD 540 million (US$410.9 million) in a large-scale solar farm in Harlin, Australia.From pv magazine Australia Keppel Renewable Energy, the renewables arm of Keppel Corp., has agreed to buy a 45% stake in Harlin Solar, a special purpose entity that was established in August to develop a 500 MW solar farm at Harlin, about 100 kilometers northwest of Brisbane, Australia. Keppel will also provide Harlin Solar with a lending facility to fund development costs. Developer Anthony John Youssef and Melbourne-based New Energy ...

