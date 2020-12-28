The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.12.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 28.12.2020Aktien1 CA00288U1066 AbCellera Biologics Inc2 US41150T1088 Harbor Custom Development Inc.3 GB00BFYMWJ95 Tirupati Graphite PLC4 CA09215B1076 Black Mountain Gold5 GB0001765816 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC6 US23344D1081 Dada Nexus Ltd.7 US40052Q1058 Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.8 IM00B1H1XF89 Hansard Global PLC9 CA65344W1077 Nexe Innovations Inc.10 US74463M1062 Publicis Groupe S.A.11 DE000WAF3019 Siltronic AG z.Verk.12 US74638P1093 Purple Biotech Ltd.13 AU0000128787 Aston Minerals Ltd.14 SE0015245535 Nelly Group AB15 CA70558T1057 Pegasus Resources Inc.16 US98872L1026 Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.Anleihen1 XS2264568481 Credit Agricole CIB Finance Luxembourg S.A.2 USU59332AE36 Microchip Technology Inc.3 XS2248816493 Viva Biotech Holdings4 DE000HLB2Y04 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale5 DE000HLB2YZ8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale6 DE000HLB2YW5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale7 DE000HLB2YX3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale8 DE000HLB2ZM3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale9 DE000HLB2ZL5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale