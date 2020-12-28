The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.12.2020
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 28.12.2020
Aktien
1 CA00288U1066 AbCellera Biologics Inc
2 US41150T1088 Harbor Custom Development Inc.
3 GB00BFYMWJ95 Tirupati Graphite PLC
4 CA09215B1076 Black Mountain Gold
5 GB0001765816 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC
6 US23344D1081 Dada Nexus Ltd.
7 US40052Q1058 Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.
8 IM00B1H1XF89 Hansard Global PLC
9 CA65344W1077 Nexe Innovations Inc.
10 US74463M1062 Publicis Groupe S.A.
11 DE000WAF3019 Siltronic AG z.Verk.
12 US74638P1093 Purple Biotech Ltd.
13 AU0000128787 Aston Minerals Ltd.
14 SE0015245535 Nelly Group AB
15 CA70558T1057 Pegasus Resources Inc.
16 US98872L1026 Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.
Anleihen
1 XS2264568481 Credit Agricole CIB Finance Luxembourg S.A.
2 USU59332AE36 Microchip Technology Inc.
3 XS2248816493 Viva Biotech Holdings
4 DE000HLB2Y04 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
5 DE000HLB2YZ8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
6 DE000HLB2YW5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
7 DE000HLB2YX3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
8 DE000HLB2ZM3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
9 DE000HLB2ZL5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
