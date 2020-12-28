Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:SSI) which specializes in ultrasound medical imaging (the "Company"), informs that the transfer of the listing of the shares issued by the Company from the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility (the "Transfer"), will be effective as from the trading session of December 30, 2020.

In this respect, it is specified that the application for the admission of the SuperSonic Imagine's shares on the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility in Paris has been approved by the Euronext Listing Board on December 18, 2020.

As of December 30, 2020, the new mnemonic code of SuperSonic Imagine's shares will be ALSSI. The ISIN code remains unchanged: FR0010526814.

This operation aims to allow the Company to have its securities admitted to trading on a market more commensurate with its size, market capitalization and the level of its free float. Indeed, the Transfer to Euronext Growth enable the Company to reduce its obligations and constraints and, as a result, reduce the costs associated with its listing, while maintaining the shares' tradability on a financial market.

The Company will continue to provide accurate, precise and truthful information, by disclosing any privileged information concerning the Company to the public, in accordance with the European Regulation on Market Abuse (the MAR Regulation). The provisions of the MAR Regulation will also remain fully applicable to the Company, in particular with respect to the disclosure of transfers of securities by directors.

The information document relating to the transfer of the listing of the Company's shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market will be available on the Company's website https://www.supersonicimagine.com, in the Investors section, as well as on the Euronext website today.

The Company is assisted by Gilbert Dupont as Listing Sponsor in connection with the Transfer to Euronext Growth Paris.

Definitive timetable for the transfer of listing market

The definitive timetable of the transfer is as follows:

Dates Operations December 18, 2020 Notification by Euronext of the decision to list the shares on Euronext Growth Paris December 28, 2020 Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the delisting of SuperSonic shares from Euronext Paris Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the listing of SuperSonic Imagine shares to Euronext Growth Paris Dissemination of a press release by the Company and online publication of the information document on the Company's and Euronext's website December 30, 2020 before opening Delisting of the Company's shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market and admission of the Company's shares to the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With almost 2,800 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2019 financial year amounted to €26.4 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

