New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 December 2020. The new shares are issued due to loan conversion and exercise of options. Name: Cleantech Building Materials ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 68,366,160 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Change due to loan conversion: 4,496,425 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 72,862,585 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Conversion rate: EURO 0.4167 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: £ 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 129611 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834421