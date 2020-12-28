The subsea production and processing market is expected to grow by USD 6.73 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The advances in subsea processing is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating crude oil prices owing to cancellation or delay of oil and gas drilling activities will hamper the market growth.

Subsea Production And Processing Market: Application Landscape

Based on the product landscape, the shallow water segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Subsea Production And Processing Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is the key market for Subsea Production and Processing in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes Co.

Dril-Quip Inc.

Hunting Plc

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Saipem Spa

Schlumberger Ltd.

TechnipFMC Plc

Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Shallow water Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Deepwater Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ultra-deepwater Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advances in subsea processing

Declining costs of offshore drilling projects

Growing adoption of renewable energy

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes Co.

Dril-Quip Inc.

Hunting Plc

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Saipem Spa

Schlumberger Ltd.

TechnipFMC Plc

Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

