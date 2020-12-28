Atos International: Atos named a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management Services by NelsonHall

Paris, France - 28 December 2020 - Atos has been positioned as a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management Services by global analyst and advisory firm, NelsonHall.

The report highlights Atos' integrated approach to cloud computing, covering all needs across the entire cloud adoption journey of enterprise customers. These capabilities were integrated by Atos in November 2020 with the launch of Atos OneCloud , a unique initiative that blends cloud advisory consulting, application transformation expertise, prebuilt cloud accelerators, and innovative talents in an end-to-end set of services.

Amongst other strengths noted in the report were Atos' strong commitment to Hybrid Cloud, further reinforced with the acquisition of Maven Wave and Edifixio , as well as the strong ecosystem of Atos OneCloud strategic partners: Amazon Web Services, Dell Technologies including VMware, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Red Hat.

John Laherty, Senior IT Services Research Analyst at NelsonHall, said: "Atos' cloud practice supports the entire cloud adoption lifecycle (plan, build, and operate), with an end transformational goal, to enable a client to operate as a cloud-native business providing next-generation applications. It will play a key role in underpinning the company's evolution and is promoting hybrid cloud as the platform for enterprises moving forward. Atos is also creating tailored solutions across hyperscalers and developing service patterns to enable repeatable industry-solutions through a combination of hyperscaler technologies and Atos solutions."

Elaborating on Atos' ranking, Wim Los, Senior Vice President, Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Atos said: "Cloud adoption continues to accelerate but the recent migration of new, critical workloads, each with different requirements for service capacity, security or network latency, is driving organizations towards hybrid cloud. With the recent launch of Atos OneCloud, we are ideally positioned to be the trusted partner for digital transformation; our approach has always been to put our clients' needs first, by focusing on their industry and business specific challenges, and we are proud to be recognized as a leader is this field by NelsonHall."

