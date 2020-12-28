Scientists in Australia have developed an algorithm to calculate the perfect size and density for a quantum dot as a light sensitizer in a solar cell. The research could lead to both higher efficiencies for quantum dot solar cells, and the design of quantum dots compatible with other cell materials, including crystalline silicon.Quantum dots, crystal structures measuring just a few nanometers, are widely investigated for their potential to boost solar cell efficiencies by acting as a 'light sensitizer', absorbing and transferring light to another molecule - a process known as 'light fusion' ...

