A 50 MW PV project, located in northern central Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, has begun supplying electricity to the national grid. Full commercial operations for the plant are expected to begin in January.A new 50 MW PV power plant has begun to supply electricity to the regional grid in northern Bangladesh. The facility comprises some 173,000 solar panels, set up on 74 acres of land. HDFC Sinpower Limited, the project company of SinEnergy Holdings Pte Ltd, set up the power plant as part of the Bangladesh government's effort to generate 10% of total electricity from renewables by 2021. According ...

